Man Group plc Sells 1,198,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $169,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 324,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,786 shares of company stock worth $17,499,680 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

