Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 95,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.05. 595,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,251,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $266.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

