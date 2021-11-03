Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

