Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post sales of $77.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.59 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $77.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $319.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 858,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

