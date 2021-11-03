Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $197,403.47 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74.

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67.

Shares of LYFT traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,713,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

