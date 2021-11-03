LPL Financial LLC Sells 678 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $2,095,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

