LPL Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Navient worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.85. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

