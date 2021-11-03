LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,693 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,328,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

