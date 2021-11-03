Loopring (LRC) Price Up 211% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Loopring has traded 211% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00224116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,121,371 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

