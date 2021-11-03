Loom Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.25 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $110.07 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00220584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00096831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004150 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.