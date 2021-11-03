LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

