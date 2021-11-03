LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 641,328 shares.The stock last traded at $47.97 and had previously closed at $51.41.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.