Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

