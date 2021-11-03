Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 652,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lion has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lion will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

