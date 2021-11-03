Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

