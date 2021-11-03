Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,407 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 114.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

