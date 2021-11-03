Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 243,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,983. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

