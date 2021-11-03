Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668,037 shares during the period. Laureate Education makes up 0.0% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 15,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

