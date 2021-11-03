Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

LTRN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 125,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,523. The company has a market cap of $111.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTRN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

