Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

LCI stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,618 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 859,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

