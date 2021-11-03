Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KUKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 46,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

