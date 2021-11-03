Kleros Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $86.92 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,316 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

