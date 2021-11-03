Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.57. 1,204,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

