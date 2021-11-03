KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $14.04 million and $1.40 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,486,753,074 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

