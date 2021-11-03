Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kforce stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 248,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $71.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

