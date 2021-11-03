KeyCorp Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $38.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $33.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntsman by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

