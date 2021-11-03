Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.03 million.

KAMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

