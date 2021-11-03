JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of The Container Store Group worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCS opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $576.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

