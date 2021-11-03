JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.