JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.54. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

