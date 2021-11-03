JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Viad worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Viad by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Viad by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viad by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Viad Corp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $957.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

