JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

