JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,101 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 880.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 61,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

