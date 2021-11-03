JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,240 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

