JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BFSA opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. Befesa has a 12 month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12 month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.16.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

