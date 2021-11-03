Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Up 1%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64). 54,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 245,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £225.42 million and a P/E ratio of 252.50.

In related news, insider Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

