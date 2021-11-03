John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,216. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

