John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,216. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
