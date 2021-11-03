Jenny C. Yeh Sells 3,817 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.28 million, a PE ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $2,878,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OOMA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

