Jennifer Mcintyre Sells 50,391 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,528. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

