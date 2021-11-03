JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Steven E. Wynne Sells 13,596 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

