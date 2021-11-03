Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

