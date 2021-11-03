Jefferies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 64,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

