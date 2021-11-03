Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $225.17 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $225.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average is $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

