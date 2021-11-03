Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for East Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $10.67 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

