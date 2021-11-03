Isiklar Coin Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $734,735.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.