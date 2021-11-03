iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,850. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $285.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.