iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.56. 55,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,850. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.