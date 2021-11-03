iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.52

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 40033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

