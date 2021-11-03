iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.15

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.15 and last traded at $174.56, with a volume of 74752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

