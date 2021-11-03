iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

